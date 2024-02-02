FanDuel West Virginia Promo: Get $200 Bonus if BYU Beats West Virginia
Bet $5 on your best bet, get $200 in bonus bets if it wins!
It’s been hard to back West Virginia this season, but don’t forget that you can cash in on the losses, too!
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more on West Virginia vs. No. 22 BYU wins – even if you choose to bet against the Mountaineers.
FanDuel West Virginia Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook WV (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on West Virginia vs. BYU
- Win your wager and receive your bonus bets
You don’t have to bet on West Virginia to lose. But you do have to make sure you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more.
If you win your bonus bets, you can spend them on any of the many wagers available at FanDuel.
But let’s first make sure you know how to place that initial wager.
How to Bet on College Basketball at FanDuel
There’s tons of fun ways for you to bet on college basketball at FanDuel.
You could simply pick a team to bet on to win or cover a spread. Or you could bet on alternate lines, player props and more.
Click on ‘NCAAB’ to see odds on the day’s games, then click on West Virginia vs. BYU to find all of the related betting lines.
Take your time to find your best bet, then remember to put at least $5 on it!
Why Bet at FanDuel?
FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the industry for good reason.
It’s easy to find the latest odds on all of your favorite sports, along with exclusive profit boosts and bonus-bet opportunities!
Give yourself a chance to boost your bankroll ahead of March. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Looking for a guaranteed bonus win? Sign up with DraftKings! All you have to do is deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on West Virginia vs. BYU. You'll instantly win $200 in bonus bets! Sign up with DraftKings today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.