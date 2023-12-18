FanDuel Vermont Promo Code: How to Claim $300 Bonus!
Lock in $300 in guaranteed bonus bets with this exclusive limited-time offer
If you’re a sports bettor in Vermont, you’re the envy of the rest of the nation right now!
You have access to the BEST promotions in the industry to help you celebrate the launch of sports betting, including $300 worth of guaranteed bonus bets available at FanDuel.
But you don’t have any time to waste because this exclusive offer is ending soon!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus win:
FanDuel Vermont Promo Code
All you have to do is sign up with FanDuel (no promo code needed) and verify your identity, age (must be 21+) and location.
Then, you’ll automatically be guaranteed to receive $100 in bonus bets when mobile sports betting goes live in Vermont on Jan. 11.
You’ll ALSO be eligible to win $200 in guaranteed bonus bets just for depositing $10 or more and then placing any bet of $5 or more on Jan. 11!
All it takes is one $5 bet to claim $300 in guaranteed bonus bets – an offer you won’t find anywhere else!
How to Bet at FanDuel
There are tons of fun ways for you to back your favorite teams and players at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Once you’ve logged in, navigate to the all-sports listing and click on your sport of choice. You’ll be greeted with odds on upcoming games and season-long futures bets.
When you find a game you’re interested in betting on, make sure to click on it to see each available betting line, like player props, scoring props, alternate spreads, same-game parlays and more!
And remember that you need to make sure that first bet is at least $5 on Jan. 11!
This offer expires when sports betting goes live in your state, so why wait until then to claim it? Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.