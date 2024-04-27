FanDuel Virginia Promo: How to Claim $150 Bonus Guaranteed Before it Expires
Unlock your guaranteed bonus to bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB or anything else with this limited-time offer from FanDuel!
This is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan with the NBA, NHL and MLB going on along with plenty of other sports including NASCAR, the PGA Tour and more!
FanDuel is giving you a $150 bonus boost for your chance to cash in on the fun, and all it takes is signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more, win or lose, to claim your bonus.
But you have to hurry because this offer is expiring soon!
FanDuel Virginia Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Virginia
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
You can bet on any wager, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
Those bonus funds will arrive within 72 hours of the completion of that first bet as long as you make sure you deposit at least $10 and put at least $5 on that first bet.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Your FanDuel bonus bets will arrive as a pool of house credits that you can use to bet on any wager in any sport instead of risking real money from your account.
Since these are house credits, the value of your bonus that you bet won’t be returned to your account. But your winnings will be withdrawable cash!
For instance, if you bet $50 in bonus bets on a team to win at +200 odds and it pulls off the upset, you’ll get $100 in withdrawable cash.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel will prompt you with the option to use your bonus bets for any wager in your bet slip as long as your bonus bets remain.
Click that bonus option in your bet slip, then type in how much of your bonus you want to bet and place the wager.
It’s up to you how you want to spend your bonus funds, but keep in mind that they expire seven days after you receive them, so don’t wait too long!
What States is FanDuel Legal In?
FanDuel Sportsbook is available in these 25 U.S. states (and Washington D.C.,): AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, NV, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WA, WV, and WY.
FanDuel Refer-A-Friend Bonus
If you enjoy your first bonus bet reward, you can earn more by referring your friends to sign up with FanDuel!
First you’ll need to find your unique referral link in your account and then send it to a friend who hasn’t signed up with FanDuel yet.
Then, your friend will need to sign up through that link, deposit $10 or more and bet $10 or more on any wager.
Once that’s done, you’ll both get $50 in bonus bets!
FanDuel Promo Terms & Conditions
There’s not much to the fine print that hasn’t already been covered here.
You must be 21+ years old (18+ in Washington D.C.) and in a state with access to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Then, simply sign up and complete the steps detailed above during the promotional period to claim your bonus offer.
What is the Best Virginia Sportsbook?
Virginia has access to the best sportsbooks in the industry, and FanDuel is certainly in the conversation for the top spot.
It has a great app that allows you to bet anywhere that FanDuel is legal, features some wildly fun promotions and has tons of betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
But each sportsbook in your state is worth downloading.
Then, you can claim even MORE bonus bets, access more betting lines and have fun with each sportsbook’s unique features and rewards.
Best Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel has a great sign-up bonus in Virginia, but DraftKings currently has it beat.
Here are the top sign-up bonuses available to you today in Virginia:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
Click each link below to sign up with these sportsbooks and start claiming your bonus rewards.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.