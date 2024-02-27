FanSided No-Sweat Special: $1,000 Bonus to Bet on ANY Underdog or Parlay
Unlock two chances to win big with this new-user offer at DraftKings
Anyone familiar with sports knows that teams upset the odds all the time, and now you can bet on it with NO SWEAT thanks to DraftKings!
DraftKings is giving you a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 just for signing up – giving you two chances to beat the odds and win big.
DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
If you lose your first bet at DraftKings Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can access your bonus:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this FanSided link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
Unlocking your bonus offer couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is sign up and deposit at least $10.
Then, your first bet will be backed by the house with no more work needed. Now let’s make sure you know how to find your best bet.
How to Bet with No Sweat at DraftKings Sportsbook
There are tons of fun ways for you to bet on all of your favorite sports at DraftKings – even if they’re out of season!
Once you’ve logged in, click on your sport of choice to find odds on upcoming games and futures bets.
When you find a game you want to wager on, click on it to reveal all of your betting options broken down by category.
Since you’ll have a second chance to win, you might want to take a shot on a wager with plus-odds, like betting on an underdog to win, taking an alternate line or combining your best bets into a parlay.
If that first bet loses, you could always play it safe with your second try!
What to Expect at DraftKings
There’s up-to-the-minute odds available on games big and small at DraftKings, making it easy for you to find your best bets of the day.
And you’ll also have access to fun features like odds boosts, more no-sweat bets and a tiered rewards system that encourages your loyalty.
Find out what it’s like to have a chance to win big with no sweat while this offer lasts. Sign up with DraftKings today!
Have another bet you want to place with no sweat? Check out the new-user offer at Caesars Sportsbook. Just sign up, use the promo code FANSIDED1000 and deposit $10 or more. Then your first bet will be backed by the house for up to $1,000! Sign up with Caesars with this FanSided link today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.