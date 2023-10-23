Three free agents Red Sox should pass on this offseason to avoid disaster
The Boston Red Sox need to make precise moves to improve their roster if they want to find success in 2024.
By Curt Bishop
Lance Lynn
Lance Lynn is yet another curious case. He was an All-Star in 2021 and had a solid season in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox. However, 2023 was far from ideal for the veteran right-hander and former World Series champion.
This year, Lynn won 13 games with the White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, but had an ERA of 5.73. His start in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks was also uninspiring, as he allowed four solo home runs in the third inning before being pulled.
Though Lynn does bring veteran experience, he will be turning 37 next May.
Of course, for him to even be an option for the Red Sox, the Dodgers would have to decline his club-option for next season. But should the Dodgers let him go, he is not somebody that the Red Sox should put on their shopping list for 2024.
He is far from the top-level pitcher that the Red Sox truly need in order to be a force in an ever-competitive American League East that featured three postseason teams in 2023.
Boston would be best served looking elsewhere in order to bolster their starting rotation this winter.