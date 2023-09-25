5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 4
A pair of Texans and the top scorer of the week highlight the best fantasy football pickups for Week 4.
3. Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 4 - Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud
It feels like its been five years since we had a fantasy relevant Houston quarterback but Stroud is changing that conversation. Stroud just missed last week's column after a 384 yard effort against the Colts, but seeing him follow it up with another good game is strong enough evidence to check in at No. 3 on this week's pickup list.
Facing a stronger defense than he did last week in Jacksonville, Stroud responded by going 20-for-30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Stroud doesn't scramble a ton but he usually takes off 3-4 times a game, adding another point or two on the ground that can be quite valuable.
Houston's skill position group is not elite by any means but possesses enough playmakers for Stroud to continue to be fantasy relevant all season long. There is a good case to add Stroud for teams who are dealing with injury concerns at QB (Joe Burrow), underachievers (Justin Fields) or inconsistency (Daniel Jones).
Stroud is rostered in 20 percent of leagues, a figure that should rise considerably given his situation and potential to be chasing garbage time points all season long. Matchups against the Steelers and Falcons in the next two weeks aren't too imposing so teams in need of help under center should eagerly claim Stroud.