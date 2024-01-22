Florida State Women's Basketball: Sara Bejedi is leading the Noles to success
Sara Bejedi stepped up in a huge way as Florida State won two in a row against top-ranked opponents building momentum for the postseason.
By Nick Andre
Florida State has had an eventful January. On the football side, Mike Norvell shut down the rumors of being the next head coach of Alabama, signing an extension to remain head coach and putting the bitter taste of their blowout Orange Bowl loss behind them.
And over the past two weeks, both the men's and women's basketball teams were able to grab huge wins to add to their winning record. If there was one player who has stood out, it's been Sara Bejedi. The fifth-year senior is making the most of her final chapter as a Seminole with continued leadership both on and off the court.
The Seminoles had a busy week ahead of them as they hosted two top-25 teams on their home court. First on the docket was the North Carolina Tar Heels, one of the best defensive teams in the ACC. How were the Noles going to overcome the physicality and rotations of the Tar Heel defense? Well, a solid game plan from head coach Brooke Wyckoff allowed the team to be prepared.
Regrouping after NC State Loss
After the Noles lost a nail-biter to NC State in overtime on Jan. 4, the team responded with a big win on the road against Clemson. It seemed like Sara Bejedi had a couple of good shootarounds leading up to the game because she was on fire in the contest against the Tigers. In the game against NC State, Bejedi shot only 3-of-14 from the floor. How did she respond? By scoring 19 points against Clemson and shooting 5-of-7 from the 3-point line.
Bejedi’s contributions against Clemson helped the Noles get back in the win column. However, it was back to the drawing board. The ACC is a conference where you can’t take any games off. There’s one elite matchup after another and they must bring their best effort if they want to come out on top.
Preparing for ranked matchups
The Seminoles were preparing to host two ranked teams on their home floor, for the first time since 2017. First up was the North Carolina Tar Heels. These teams matched up well as they featured talented guards and had a great post presence.
The Seminoles did an excellent job defensively by rotating well and disrupting the Tar Heels’ halfcourt offense. Bejedi had the task of defending guard Deja Kelly, who was the Tar Heels’ best perimeter scorer. Bejedi takes every defensive challenge personally. When coach Wyckoff asks her to defend the team’s best scorer, she rises to the challenge and looks to have the edge over her opponent.
While Florida State took care of business on defense, everything took care of itself on the other end. Ta’Niya Latson is normally the one who leads the charge on offense. However, the sophomore guard only finished with 8 points in the evening. Bejedi took on the role of offensive leader. She carried her hot shooting from Clemson back to Tallahassee where she scored 23 points on 5-of-9 from 3. Over the two games, Bejedi shot 63 percent from three and showed no signs of slowing down.
Continuing momentum against Virgina Tech
It was a big win for Florida State as they protected their home floor against one of their ACC rivals. However, it was back to the drawing board as they prepared for a matchup against Virginia Tech. This was a team that thrived as a unit with great ball movement and execution. Led by their 1-2 punch, Elizabeth Kitley, and Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech was one of the best in the ACC and looked to repeat as conference champions.
This was a big test for the Florida State Seminoles. While they had their share of success, they also had their struggles in matchups against the top-ranked teams in the country. Once again, this was where the Noles’ senior had to lead the way. Being the veteran of the team, Bejedi understood her energy would play a big role in this matchup.
From the start of the game, Sara Bejedi was in attack mode. She started her afternoon with a corner 3 and never slowed down. Bejedi came out of the gates with 14 first-quarter points and led the Noles to a double-digit lead. Despite Virginia Tech going on an impressive second-quarter run, Bejedi continued to stay aggressive on both ends of the floor.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Seminoles’ senior. As Bejedi started the game with a wing 3-pointer, she did the same to start the final period. Florida State did an excellent job sharing the ball and finding high-quality shots. It’s a reason behind their 15-0 scoring run in the final period. Bejedi continued to steal the show with one 3-pointer after another. She also rocked the crowd down the stretch as she forced Liz Kitley into an offensive foul. In the end, the Seminoles pulled the upset in an 89-81 victory behind a career-high 31 points from Bejedi.
Based on her recent performances, Bejedi was awarded in multiple ways. Not only was she a leading factor in two home wins but also won ESPN Player of the Week, USBWA National Player of the Week, and also being a part of NCAA March Madness’ starting five for week 11. In multiple interviews, Bejedi has always expressed her lack of receiving accolades throughout her career. However, after an impressive week, she had, the world took notice of her true value for the Florida State Seminoles.
The Seminoles followed up these two wins with a win over a tough Syracuse team and a close loss to Virginia. They're 14-6 and ranked No. 23 in the national. Bejedi is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The final season of Sara Bejedi continues to be impressive. She may not deliver big-scoring performances on a nightly basis. However, she’ll always show her importance to the team by being the best perimeter defender on the team plus setting the tone as well. The Seminoles are well-positioned for a tournament appearance and Bejedi will get a few more opportunities to work her special brand of magic.