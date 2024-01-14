Isaiah Bond transfer rumors: 5 teams who can steal portal's top player from Alabama
Isaiah Bond was the first Alabama player to enter the transfer portal after Kalen DeBoer was hired.
By John Buhler
4. Florida Gators were one of the teams Isaiah Bond did take a visit to
I don't know why anyone would want to go to Florida right now, but there was a time when Bond appeared to be interested in what Billy Napier was selling in Gainesville. The Gators have gone 11-14 in his first two years on the job. Faced with one of the toughest schedules in the league next season, it may be all she wrote for Napier in Gainesville. I guess desperate times call for desperate measures.
Given that Billy Gonzales was his primary recruiter and that Florida was one of three places Bond took an official visit to, including Alabama and Miami, I would not rule out the Gators entirely for his commitment. To me, Florida can be a bowl team if they can hold serve to some degree in conference play. However, the Gators are anything but a playoff team right now, even with an expanded CFP field.
Besides assurances, maybe of the NIL variety, it is hard to see Bond going to Florida after having tasted success just recently in a place like Alabama. All things equal, I would rather see what Kalen DeBoer has to say than go to Florida in its current state right now. Then again, Bond can be a difference-maker in this Gators offense. He might even make Graham Mertz look halfway decent.
Obviously, he could transfer after next season if it doesn't work out in Florida, by why even bother?