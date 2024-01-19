Julian Sayin transfer rumors: 5 teams that can take advantage of Kalen DeBoer's massive L
The Kalen DeBoer era of Alabama football is resulting in a mass exodus via the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish is where Tommy Rees used to work and play
Keep an eye on Notre Dame possibly being a dark horse contender to land Sayin as well. His strongest connection to the Fighting Irish no longer works there, but Tommy Rees was a guy who played a big part in getting Sayin to Tuscaloosa in the first place. Notre Dame may already have an incoming starter for 2024 in Duke transfer Riley Leonard, but 2025 is wide open if he opts to turn pro.
Honestly, Sayin may get along with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman just fine. He offers a bit of that cool factor Notre Dame lacked for the first 30 years or so of my life. Of course, Freeman favors the other side of the ball. This might all come down to how Sayin sees himself playing in Mike Denbrock's offense. He comes over from LSU and has been at Notre Dame before under Brian Kelly.
It would be quite wild to see two former Alabama quarterbacks transfer to Notre Dame in the same calendar year. The only difference is Sayin wants to play football and Tyler Buchner wants to play lacrosse. Even then, Buchner was 1-0 as the Alabama starter. We will never forget that infamous South Florida game vs. the Bulls down in Tampa. Sayin could be ready to rock as early as this year.
Keep in mind that Leonard is injury-prone, so that means Sayin would be one play away from playing.