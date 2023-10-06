Kentucky Promos: How to Win $200 DraftKings Bonus Betting on College Football
Bet $5 on your favorite college football team, win $200 instant bonus at DraftKings
This college football season has already been kind to the big school in Kentucky, with the Wildcats and Cardinals BOTH undefeated through five weeks.
You can boost your bankroll to back your favorite Kentucky team with $200 in instant bonus bets if you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 or more on any college football game this weekend!
Here’s how you can claim your bonus in time for this weekend’s games:
DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code
This new promotion from DraftKings includes two offers in one!
First, you’ll win $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY when you place your first bet of $5 or more.
Then you can then choose to opt-in to up to a no-sweat same-game parlay (min. 3 legs) every day while this offer lasts.
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook KY (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any college football game
It’s essential to deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more to receive your bonus, so pay careful attention to those steps.
Since you’ll get that $200 instantly, you won’t have to wait to place more bets on college football, look ahead to NFL Sunday or pivot to another sport like the MLB Postseason.
You can also use your first no-sweat same-game parlay today.
If you hit, you’ll cash in! If you don’t, you’ll receive a refund in bonus bets matching what you risked.
Now let’s get you started on that first college football bet.
How to Bet on College Football at DraftKings
You can bet on your favorite teams and players in ways you might not even know about at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Of course, you can keep it simple and just bet on a team to win or cover the spread.
Or you could bet on over/under the total points, anytime touchdown scorers, player props and much more.
After logging in, click on ‘College Football’ to see odds on the upcoming games. Scroll through the options until you find a game that piques your interest.
Be sure to click on it to see all of your betting options, and remember to put at least $5 on that first bet!
What to Expect at DraftKings
There are tons of up-to-the minute odds that are easy to find on DraftKings’ user-friendly site.
And there’s more bonus opportunities waiting for you after this, too, including odds boosts, a rewards program and other fun promotions!
Sign up with DraftKings today to celebrate a hot start to college football in Kentucky with an extra $200 to back your favorite team.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.