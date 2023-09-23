Kentucky Sign-Up Promos Ending: Win $300 Bonus This Week Only
Lock in $300 in bonus bets without making a deposit or placing a bet at DraftKings and FanDuel
The long wait is almost over for sports bettors in Kentucky! Legal sports betting will be live Thursday morning, but that also means you’re running out of time to lock in bonus bets.
Sports bettors in Kentucky who sign up with DraftKings and FanDuel before Sept. 28 will be guaranteed to win $300 in combined bonus bets on Thursday morning!
Here’s how you can give yourself a $300 head start all without needing to deposit:
DraftKings Kentucky Sign-Up Promo
You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets if you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook before Sept. 28!
Your part is as simple as it can be.
All you have to do is sign up with DraftKings and verify your identity and location. You aren’t even asked to place or win a bet!
In the meantime, you can check out DraftKings and all it has to offer so you’ll be ready when sports betting goes live.
FanDuel Kentucky Sign-Up Promo
You’ll get $100 in bonus bets on launch day if you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook before then!
Again, your part is as easy as it can be.
Simply sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, verify who you are and where you live and then wait for Thursday to arrive!
Why Bet with DraftKings and FanDuel?
These are two of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation and it’s not hard to see why.
DraftKings and FanDuel both offer tons of fun ways to bet on your favorite teams and players on an easy-to-use site.
But that’s not all.
You’ll also be treated to rewards programs, odds boosts and other fun promotions that will give you more chances to cash in.
Sign up with DraftKings and FanDuel before these limited-time offers expire to give yourself a guaranteed win to kick off your new sports betting career.
