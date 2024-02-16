Kliff Kingsbury reveals what he's looking for in next Commanders QB
Is Kliff Kingsbury pushing the Commanders to take Caleb Williams? Here's what he's looking for.
It didn't end well for Kliff Kingsbury in the desert. In 2019, he was named the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The team used the first-overall pick in the draft that year on Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray.
After a few seasons of growth, the team got off to a 7-0 start. It wound up finishing with a 11-6 record, but the Cards managed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015. In the wild card round, the Cards were hammered at SoFi Stadium by the divisional rival and eventually Super Bowl LVI champion Rams.
Arizona slumped to a 4-13 finish and last place in the NFC West, and Kingsbury's days with the club were over. He spent the past football season as a senior offensive analyst in the college ranks, working with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. It was actually his second stint with the school.
Now he's back in the National Football League, this time as the offensive coordinator under new head coach Dan Quinn. It's a franchise that could certainly use his help on the offensive side of the ball.
The Washington Commanders lost their last eight games in 2023 and finished dead last in the NFC East. The team's bigger issues were actually on the defensive side of the ball, giving up the most total yards and passing yards in the league. The Commanders allowed a league-high 518 points, 175 more than they did the previous season (343).
What is Kliff Kingsbury looking for in next Washington Commanders QB?
Things weren't much better on the other side of the ball. Washington ranked 24th in total offense and only five teams ran for fewer yards. Quarterback Sam Howell finished with more turnovers (23) than touchdown passes (21) and was sacked 65 times.
On Thursday, Kingsbury was asked what he was looking at quarterback in regards to a fit in his offense.
It's safe to say that Kingsbury knows a little something about quarterbacks and mobility in his dealings with Murray alone. Of course, a more balanced attack could make life easier for whoever the Commanders (who have the second overall pick in April's draft) settle on, be it Howell, a veteran free agent or a rookie. Anything positive would be great sign for a team that has finished 20th or lower in the NFL in total offense in six consecutive seasons.