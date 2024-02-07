Last Chance: $158 Bonus for Your Best San Francisco vs. Kansas City Bets This Week
Bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets!
There’s only one game left this football season, but BetMGM is giving you a big boost to bet on it with house money!
Your BetMGM account will be loaded with $158 in bonus bets just for placing your first bet of $5 or more on San Francisco vs. Kansas City.
Your wager doesn’t even have to win to get your bonus, but you have to act fast as this offer expires this week!
BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $158
Here’s how you can claim your bonus bets:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook with this exclusive FanSided link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on SF vs. KC
Your first wager can be on any betting line as long as you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on the game.
Then it’s up to you how to move forward. You could try and build your bankroll further by betting on basketball, golf or hockey or you could just go all-in on your favorite football bets.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City Odds at BetMGM
San Fran is favored by 2 points on the spread with -130 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+110 moneyline odds) at BetMGM.
But you can bet on much more than the spread or moneyline. You could instead bet on over/under 47.5 total points, touchdown scorers, other player props and more.
Just remember to make sure you put $5 or more on that first bet to trigger your bonus win!
BetMGM Big Game Prop Bet Challenge
You have ANOTHER chance to win bonus bets on this game at BetMGM!
Once you’ve placed your first bet on SF vs. KC, you’ll be able to enter BetMGM’s Big Game Prop Bet Challenge.
You’ll be given several prop bet questions on the big game. The person with the most correctly answered questions will win up to $58,000 – and you don’t even have to buy in to play!
Don’t miss out on your chances to win big on Sunday. Sign up with BetMGM today!
Hungry for more guaranteed bonus bets for the big game? Check out the new-user offer at DraftKings Sportsbook! All you need to do is sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any SF vs. KC wager. You'll instantly win $200 in bonus bets! Sign up with DraftKings through this FanSided link today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.