Last Chance for NFL Fans: $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Chiefs vs. Niners This Week
Unlock up to $1,000 in house money when you sign up with Caesars
If you’re going to be watching Chiefs vs. Niners (who isn’t?), you’ll have something to root for if you sign up for Caesars!
Caesars is rewarding you with a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 – taking the sweat out of your first bet on the Big Game!
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
All you have to do is use the promo code and deposit at least $10. Then, your first bet on anything will be automatically backed by the house.
Since you’ll have a second chance to win if you need it, why not take a shot at a big payday?
Let’s break down your options.
Chiefs vs. Niners Odds
This game is projected to be tightly contested, with San Francisco listed as a 2-point favorite with -130 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+110 moneyline odds) at Caesars.
That means your payout would be close to even-money picking either side to win.
If you want a chance at a bigger payout, you could take a player to score one (or multiple) touchdowns, a same-game parlay, pick the MVP and more!
How to Bet on Chiefs vs. Niners at Caesars
Click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on the game, then click on Niners vs. Chiefs to see all of your betting options broken down by category.
Just remember, only your first bet will be protected by Caesars so choose carefully!
Give yourself a chance to root for a big win to end this season and sign up for Caesars today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.