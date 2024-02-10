Last Chance: $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 49ers vs. Chiefs This Week
Bet big with the house backing you up this weekend at Caesars
If you’ve watched the NFL this season, you’ve probably had to sweat out a big win, but you won’t have to do that this Sunday thanks to Caesars Sportsbook.
Caesars is offering you a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 just for signing up – giving you two chances to end this season with a win.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
If you lose your first bet at Caesars, you’ll get a full bonus-bet refund matching what you risked for up to $1,000!
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook with this FanSided link
- Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
It’s simple. Just use the promo code and deposit at least $10. Then your first bet will be backed by the house!
The best part is that you can use this no-sweat bet on ANY wager, including some fun bets with wild odds.
Let’s make sure you know how to find your best bet.
Niners vs. Chiefs Odds at Caesars Sportsbook
San Francisco is a 2-point favorite on the spread with -130 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+110 moneyline odds) with the total points set at 47.5 at Caesars Sportsbook.
But those odds might not be exciting enough for that no-sweat bet.
Instead, you could bet on players to score touchdowns, unique game props or even combine your best bets into a same-game parlay!
How to Bet on the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook
Once you’ve signed in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on the game, then click on Niners vs. Chiefs to access all of the available betting lines.
Your options will be broken down by categories like props, alternate lines and much more.
Make sure you don’t have to sweat the last game of this season. Sign up with Caesars today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.