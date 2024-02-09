Last Chance for Kentucky: Get $200 Bonus Betting on San Fran OR Kansas City This Week
Claim your chance to win big this weekend only at FanDuel
There’s one football game left this season and all you have to do is win ANY bet on it to claim a big bonus win at FanDuel.
You’ll get $200 in bonus bets if you bet $5 or more on any Big Game wager and it wins – giving you something fun to root for this Sunday.
FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets as long as you follow the steps below:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook KY with this FanSided link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any SF vs. KC bet
- Your bet wins and you receive your bonus
You’ll have claimed this bonus offer as soon as you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on the game.
Then you’ll have something on the line for the biggest game of the year! Now let’s break down how you can find your best bet.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City Odds at FanDuel
San Francisco is a 2.5-point favorite with -130 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+110 moneyline odds) at FanDuel.
That’s a close spread, so it’s understandable if you want to take a different wager.
You could instead bet on the total points, player props or an alternate line that shifts the odds heavily in your favor.
Whenever you find your favorite bet, don’t forget to put $5 or more on it!
Gronk Kick of Destiny 2024
You’ll ALSO have a chance to win bonus bets before the game even begins at FanDuel!
Former superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski is back to try the Kick of Destiny again this season after missing it last year.
If you correctly predict the outcome, you’ll win a share of $10 million in bonus bets along with everyone else who called it!
Just sign in, find the ‘Gronk’s KOD’ tab and then pick ‘make’ or ‘miss’.
Then, be sure to tune in before kickoff of the Big Game to watch Gronk attempt the 25-yard field goal in Las Vegas.
These offers expire this weekend, so there’s no time to waste. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.