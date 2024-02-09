Last Chance: Get $200 Bonus Picking SB58 Winner This Week!
Take your shot at winning big betting on football this weekend only at FanDuel
Sports fans in West Virginia might not have much to root for this Sunday, but you can change that in an instant thanks to FanDuel!
FanDuel is giving you $200 in bonus bets if you bet $5 or more on either San Francisco or Kansas City and your team wins.
FanDuel West Virginia Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets as long as you follow the steps below:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook WV with this FanSided link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any SF vs. KC bet
- Your bet wins and you receive your bonus
All it takes is a deposit of $10+ and $5+ on your best bet!
You don’t have to pick either team to win, but it certainly revs up your rooting interest and could be a bet that keeps the game interesting.
Let’s make sure you know how to get started.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City Odds at FanDuel
San Fran is a slight favorite over Kansas City, and it’s up to you to decide which team you want to back at FanDuel!
Of course, you could bet on anything else, including alternate lines and individual player props.
Once you find the matchup, click on it to reveal all of your betting options broken down by category. And don’t forget to put $5 or more on that first bet!
Gronk Kick of Destiny 2024
Want another chance to win bonus bets? You’ve come to the right place.
You’ll win a share of $10 million in bonus bets if you correctly predict whether Rob Gronkowski will ‘make’ or ‘miss’ the Kick of Destiny just before kickoff of the Big Game.
All you have to do is find the ‘Gronk’s KOD’ tab and lock in your prediction – without even needing to buy in!
This weekend is your last chance to win a big bonus on football. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.