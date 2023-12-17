3 teams that will come to regret not signing Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
These three teams will come to regret not signing Lourdes Gurriel Jr. who just re-signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
2) The Seattle Mariners could've spent some of their saved money on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
The Seattle Mariners are another team that could use at least one and preferably two outfielders. Teoscar Hernandez is a free agent, and it feels very unlikely that they're going to re-sign him. Hernandez was one of their best hitters, so losing him would be a big blow to an already underwhelming offense.
The Mariners also traded Jarred Kelenic away in what can be described as nothing more than a salary dump to the Atlanta Braves. Why Seattle did this and whether they'll re-invest the money that they saved remains to be seen, but Gurriel felt like a great player to spend on.
The Mariners have Julio Rodriguez, a budding star manning center field for them, but the corner outfield spots leave a lot to be desired. Cade Marlowe and Dominic Canzone are both fairly young with lots of team control, but they have a combined 261 MLB at-bats. Replacing one of them as an everyday player with a guy in Gurriel who was an all-star in 2023 felt like a no-brainer for a team supposedly trying to win now.
The Mariners continue to waste their pitching staff by being cheap. They traded away both Kelenic and Eugenio Suarez in salary dumps and haven't done anything meaningful yet. There's time, but the options are going to start flying off the board.