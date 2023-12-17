3 teams that will come to regret not signing Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
These three teams will come to regret not signing Lourdes Gurriel Jr. who just re-signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
1) The New York Mets could've filled their outfield vacancy with Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
The New York Mets are a team that looks to be stuck in the middle trying to decide whether they want to compete or not in 2024. They haven't been in on many free agents not named Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and whether they were actually interested in Gurriel is unknown. What is known is that DJ Stewart as a starting outfielder, even with his impressive August, is not good enough. If Opening Day was tomorrow, Stewart would likely be in left against a righty.
The Mets have Brandon Nimmo in center and Starling Marte in right, but need a left fielder. Last season they had Mark Canha and Tommy Pham but traded both at the deadline as part of their fire sale. Not only do they need a left fielder, but the Mets could use some more pop added to their lineup. Gurriel would've killed two birds with one stone.
The Mets have only signed players to one-year deals this offseason so perhaps the multi-year commitment scared them away, but the terms of the deal appear to be quite team-friendly. This Steve Cohen-led team could've used him.
Like the other teams on this list, the options aren't all gone. The Mets could even choose to bring a guy like Pham who played so well for them back. However, for this big market giant that appears to be looking for bargains outside of Yamamoto, this one looks like one that slipped away from David Stearns and co.