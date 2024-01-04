Dark horse program emerges as the favorite for No. 1 recruit Malachi Nelson
One would think former No. 1 overall recruit Malachi Nelson would have chance to start at Boise State. Here is why the former USC Trojans backup quarterback is looking to head to Idaho soon.
By John Buhler
Just when college football couldn't possibly get any zanier, this happens. When Malachi Nelson was recruited out of high school, the thought was he was going to be the next start quarterback to be groomed under Lincoln Riley after Caleb Williams decided to turn pro. Like Williams, Nelson followed Riley from Oklahoma to USC, or at least changed his commitment from the Sooners to the Trojans.
Fresh off his true freshman season in Los Angeles, Nelson is in the transfer portal. Neither he nor Williams played in the Trojans' Holiday Bowl victory over the Louisville Cardinals. It was The Miller Moss Show, one that seemed to be a good watch, and certainly made the Trojans a bit more relatable. Of course, the Trojans could also be looking to add a guy in the transfer portal like a Will Howard.
So with Williams turning pro and Nelson done with Riley at USC, where is the latter to go? Well, how about ... the Boise State Broncos. Wait, what?! How is the former No. 1 overall recruit out of Los Alamitos leaving his home state's Trojans for a Group of Five team that hasn't played in a New Year's Six Bowl in a decade? Well, it has everything to do with Nelson wanting to go full-blown blue-collar.
Here is ESPN's Pete Thamel dropping the absolute bombshell that Nelson will be visiting Boise State.
Thamel would then go on to say that Boise State is the favorite to land Nelson for blue-collar reasons.
Honestly, it may have more to do with his relationship with Broncos offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, who first got connected with Nelson when he was on Chris Petersen's Washington staff.
If Boise State were to land Nelson, that would be massive for new head coach Spencer Danielson.
Malachi Nelson transfer portal rumors: Boise State is the favorite for him
When Nelson first entered the portal, it was honestly quite shocking to see the schools he was linked to. The first five Nelson was tied to were Cal, Houston, South Carolina, TCU and Tulane. All but the latter are Power Five schools. I thought Cal and South Carolina made the most sense for him, but Boise State was nowhere to be found on the list of contending teams who may land his commitment.
From Nelson's perspective, I do kind of get why he wants to go to a place like Boise State. He gets to stay out on the West Coast and compete for early playing time for an offensive mind he has a ton of respect for in Hamdan. Perhaps the glitz and glamor associated with the Riley era of USC football was a bit off-putting to him? I get it, but optically, Nelson going down to the Group of Five is hard to justify.
Ultimately, I think we have to remind ourselves that recruiting rankings coming out of high school aren't always what they are chalked up to be. Nelson was a five-star coming out, but not everyone lives up to that massive hype. J.J. McCarthy sure is at Michigan, but it wasn't like Michael Penix Jr. at Washington or Stetson Bennett IV formerly of Georgia were blue-chippers coming out of high school.
If Nelson hits at Boise State, the Broncos can reach the College Football Playoff. If he doesn't, oof...