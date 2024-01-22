5 perfect trade targets for the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are still a piece away. Here are a few ideal trade targets of varying magnitude.
1. Heat can save Zach LaVine from Bulls purgatory
The world on the street is that Zach LaVine's so-called market is dead. Nobody wants his contract, which runs through the 2026-27 season at roughly $43 million annually. Rather than recouping value for their star shooting guard, the Chicago Bulls might have to attach additional assets to convince a team to absorb his contract.
All signs point toward LaVine riding out the rest of the season — and maybe a few more seasons after that — in Chicago. That said, the Heat should at least take mild interest in the 28-year-old former All-Star. There's a chance the Heat can get LaVine for a straight swap of salaries. Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson could be all it takes. That has to be at least slightly appealing.
For all the concerns about LaVine's injury history and lack of winning in Chicago, the collective "we" have forgotten just how good the UCLA product is. LaVine is one of the best athletes in the NBA, equipped with a deadly first step and feather-soft touch around the rim. Add his ability to pour in pull-up 3s, and LaVine is a tricky cover for defenses. He's elusive as a ball-handler, a handful to contain on drives, and often prolific as a shooter. He has even improved drastically as a playmaker for others in recent years, averaging a career-high 4.9 assists a couple seasons ago.
LaVine has struggled in 2023-24, primarily because of injury. He's averaging 19.5 points on .452/.349/.854 splits in 34.9 minutes. But, we know what LaVine is capable of when healthy, and he's still in the middle of his athletic prime. There are concerns about his defense, sure, but the Heat are prepared to hide LaVine within the scheme will benefitting immensely from his added shot-making on offense.
Just based on how low the price is relative to the quality of player, the Heat should view LaVine as a high-upside reclaimation project with the potential to genuinely move the needle once the playoffs arrive. LaVine hasn't been able to get over the hump as the 1A or 1B in Chicago, but as third banana in Miami, he should be well positioned for success.