MLB insider's decade-old Jackson Holliday prediction may yet come true
Jackson Holliday is set to make his MLB debut. Buster Olney predicted years ago that he would be an All-Star, and he may end up being right.
By Curt Bishop
Jackson Holliday makes his highly-anticipated major league debut Wednesday.
Late on Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles made the decision to call up the top prospect in all of baseball and activate him for their game against the Boston Red Sox. He'll wear No. 7, just as his father, Matt Holliday did during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Years ago, Buster Olney of ESPN had a chance to see Holliday hit at a young age and made a bold prediction, that the young Holliday would be an All-Star one day.
While that hasn't happened just yet, it very well could. Olney pinned his old tweet on Tuesday, sticking by his claim that Holliday would end up an All-Star.
Buster Olney's Jackson Holliday prediction may come true
Of course, when Olney posted this tweet back in November of 2013, he received some pushback from fans. One fan told him that it was a bit early to say that. But Olney replied by saying he had seen what Holliday was capable of.
Again, there is still time before the All-Star break, and it remains to be seen if Olney's prediction ultimately comes true. But he clearly knew something at the time that we all did not, that Holliday's son would be a major leaguer one day.
11 years later, Holliday is set to make his big-league debut, so Olney certainly deserves credit for being able to see the potential the young slugger possessed.
In Triple-A to start the season, Holliday recorded a .333 batting average, a .482 on-base percentage, a .595 slugging percentage, two home runs, nine RBI, 14 hits, and 18 runs scored in 42 at-bats (10 games).
Now, Holliday has a chance to show off his potential and provide a spark for a young Orioles team that is expected to be a clear contender in the American League. Baltimore is off to a 6-4 start this season, sitting three games back of first place in the AL East.
Holliday may have missed his chance to be on the Opening Day roster for the Orioles, despite a strong spring, but now is his chance to shine at the big-league level and prove himself as a star, while also possibly proving Olney's decade-old prediction correct.
We'll see if he can deliver on that promise.