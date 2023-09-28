MLB Postseason news: Astros-Mariners benches clear, Marlins make waves, Cubs fall again
There were some fireworks on Wednesday night with two clubs batting for the MLB Postseason.
By Drew Koch
MLB Postseason news: Marlins make waves in NL Wild Card chase
If the season ended today, the Miami Marlins would be going to the MLB Postseason and playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series. But, there are still four games left and a lot can happen in the NL Wild Card race.
The Fish needed to win at least one of two yesterday from the New York Mets. After being rained out earlier in the week, the Marlins and Mets took the field for a doubleheader on Wednesday. New York took Game 1, but Miami won the nightcap.
This puts the Marlins at 82-76 on the season. While the Chicago Cubs have an identical record, the Marlins won the season series against the Cubbies during the regular season, meaning that Miami would be headed to the MLB Postseason if both teams finish with the same win-loss record.
The Marlins have one more game against the New York Mets at Citi Field before heading to PNC Park to face the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will be rooting for their division rival while they try to handle their own business down the stretch.
The Arizona Diamondbacks, who've won eight of their last 10 games, are closing in on securing the No. 5 seed in the National League. A win in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox and another loss by the Cubs would clinch a playoff spot for Arizona.