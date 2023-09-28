MLB Postseason news: Astros-Mariners benches clear, Marlins make waves, Cubs fall again
There were some fireworks on Wednesday night with two clubs batting for the MLB Postseason.
By Drew Koch
MLB Postseason news: Cubs fall in extras again
It's deja vu all over again for the Chicago Cubs. After blowing a 6-0 lead on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves, David Ross' club found a way to bungle away another victory despite having a 3-1 advantage in the seventh inning.
But as the Braves did on Tuesday night, Atlanta's bats just kept chipping away. The Braves knotted the game at three runs apiece in the bottom of the eighth inning, but gave the lead right back to begin the ninth inning.
The Cubs then grabbed the lead once more with a Yan Gomes RBI single in the ninth only to have the one-run edge disappear with one swing of the bat courtesy of Marcel Ozuna in the bottom of the inning.
After Chicago put one run on the board in extra innings, Ronald Acuña Jr.'s RBI single scored the tying run. The likely NL MVP then swiped his 70th bag of the year before scoring the winning run on an Ozzie Albies RBI single. The Cubs lost another heartbreaker by the final of 6-5.
The Chicago Cubs would probably love nothing better than to get out of dodge, but they've still got one more at Truist Park tonight. The Cubs are tied with the Marlins and just 1.5 games up on the idle Cincinnati Reds.
If both the Cubs and Marlins lose on Thursday, there will be just one game separating them from the Reds with only three games to play. The Reds own the tiebreaker over the Cubs, but if all three teams are tied at the end of the season, the Marlins would go to the MLB Postseason.