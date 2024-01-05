MLB Rumors: AL East rivalry is brewing in Dylan Cease trade interest
Trade rumors centered around Dylan Cease are once again heating up. A few teams from the AL East are in the mix for the White Sox right-hander.
By Curt Bishop
Trade talks surrounding Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease appear to be heating up again, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Two of the teams involved are the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, who are expected to battle it out for an AL East title in 2024.
Cease finished second in the Cy Young race in 2022 with an ERA of 2.20. He regressed significantly in 2023, going 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA, but the 28-year-old still logged 177 innings and recorded 214 strikeouts.
Rosenthal notes that the Yankees and Orioles are the two teams that have shown "sincere" interest in Cease.
The Orioles won the AL East last season with a record of 101-61. However, they were swept by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers in the ALDS, despite having the best record in the American League.
New York on the other hand, finished 82-80 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2016. They have been active this offseason, acquiring Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto in trades to bolster their outfield production. But they could still use some pitching.
Yanksee, Orioles potentially in bidding war for Dylan Cease
This could turn out to be a very exciting development and could even be a precursor to an epic rivalry between the two AL East squads.
Like the Yankees, Baltimore is in need of starting pitching. They barely beat the Tampa Bay Rays to the top of the AL East, but with plenty of young stars in tow, they appear to have a bright future ahead of them and cannot be counted out. Adding Cease would give them a better chance to defend their division crown.
It's clear that the Yankees are motivated to get back in the race, and Cease would give them an opportunity to do just that.
As if that wasn't enough, the Boston Red Sox are also reportedly in the mix for Cease. They signed Lucas Giolito, but need a true ace and could facilitate a reunion for the two former White Sox teammates. The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals were listed by Rosenthal as well.
The Yankees and Orioles are clearly battling for AL East supremacy, and if either team lands Cease, that team will gain a significant edge in the division. But this could also be the start of an epic rivalry. The Red Sox also lurking in the sweepstakes also adds a nice touch.
The Braves and Reds were considered possibilities for the right-hander, but the Reds were reportedly turned off by the asking price. The Braves also added Chris Sale last week.