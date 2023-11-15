MLB Rumors: Cardinals ace connection, Surprise Yankees-Astros trade, Red Sox trade buzz
MLB Rumors: Cardinals have leg up in Yoshinobu Yamamoto race with Lars Nootbaar
Few secrets have been worst-kept going into the offseason than the St. Louis Cardinals' desperation to address the club's starting pitching, whether by free agency, trade, or both. And now the Red Birds might actually have a leg up on any of the other 29 teams in MLB with one of the most coveted arms on the market.
Despite the talented group of startiing pitchers hitting the market, 25-year-old Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is going to command arguably the most attention. That's for good reason too.
Playing in the NPB with the Orix Buffaloes this past year, Yamamoto put up absurd numbers, posting a 1.21 ERA over 164 innings with 169 strikeouts to only 28 walks. He also allowed just two home runs which, even with the NPB runs per game being about a full run less than that of MLB this season, is ridiculously good. And for a pitcher his age to be coming to North America having already reached that height, it's no surprise that he's the apple of many teams' eye. As ESPN's Jeff Passan ($) noted, he's a unicorn with his combination of youth and prowess.
But the Cardinals might have a leg up on any competition thanks to one of their budding stars in the outfield, Lars Nootbaar.
Yes, Nootbaar and Yamamoto played on Team Japan in last winter's World Baseball Classic. However, MLB.com's John Denton noted that their connection runs deeper as Nootbaar and Yamamoto are family friends who have been in close contact for a while.
“My mom talks to [Yamamoto’s] mom daily,” Nootbaar said. “I went and saw him throw in his first playoff game, and I sat with his mom at the game. We chatted a little bit, but there wasn’t anything that I could tell her that she didn’t already know because my mom had already filled her in [about Nootbaar playing for the Cardinals]. Yoshi and Roki Sasaki, the flamethrower and young kid, our moms all talk daily. I have a great relationship with both of those guys, and now that Yoshi is coming over to MLB, I’ve been talking to him a little bit more, and I plan on seeing him again later this offseason.”
With a player of Yamamoto's caliber, the money isn't likely to be too separating of a factor -- every team is going to be willing to cut a big check if they're seriously interested. It could instead come down to Yamamoto's comfort level coming to MLB and where he sees the best fit. Subsequently, the connection with Nootbaar could play an absolutely critical role in the Cardinals' pursuit of Yamamoto.