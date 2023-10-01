MLB Rumors: Dansby Swanson mistake, David Freese shut down, Mariners call out owner
- Did Dansby Swanson make a mistake signing with the Chicago Cubs?
- David Freese declines Cardinals Hall-of-Fame opportunity.
- Mariners player calls out ownership after missing the postseason.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Cal Raleigh calls out Mariners ownership
The Seattle Mariners missed the postseason despite hosting their competition -- the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers -- at home to end the year. The M's were clearly disappointed in the result, and Cal Raleigh did not mince words when asked what needs to improve heading into 2024.
"We've got to commit to winning, we have to commit to going and getting those players you see other teams going out and getting -- big-time pitchers, getting big-time hitters. We have to do that to keep up," Raleigh told reporters, including Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
Seattle has made some splash moves, such as acquiring Robbie Ray and Luis Castillo. They also traded for Teoscar Hernandez, and signed Julio Rodriguez to a contract extension. When compared to teams within theor own division though -- look no further than the Texas Rangers or Houston Astros -- Raleigh thinks Mariners fans should expect more.
When asked about the possibility of making a run at Shohei Ohtani, for example, owner John Stanton hedged his bets some.
"We focus on developing great players. We believe that the best player for us over time is going to be a young player that we're able to have all the way through our system and develop,"Stanton said in early August. "We will look at free agents every offseason to fill needs. From our point of view, Ohtani is the unicorn. We'll clearly look at him, we'll clearly be in the conversation. But I think we've got a great team with or without him."
This, it would seem, is exactly what Raleigh is talking about.