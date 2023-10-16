MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery Yankees return, Blake Snell dark horse, Yamamoto update
- Could Jordan Montgomery return to the Yankees?
- A dark horse team has emerged for free agent Blake Snell.
- All the latest on Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamomoto
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Trio of teams targeting Yamamoto
Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamomoto is another arm that is expected to be highly coveted this coming winter. According to Nightengale, there are already three teams that have the 25-year-old righty on their radar.
Nightengale notes that the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking into the right-hander, with him being "high" on their wish list. The New York Mets and Yankees are also teams to keep an eye on.
The Mets traded Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander away at the trade deadline when it became clear that they would not be a serious contender down the stretch. They already have Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana at the top of their rotation, but adding Yamamoto would give them another true ace.
The Dodgers won 100 games during the 2023 season and cruised to their 10th NL West title in the last 11 years. However, they were completely overmatched by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS.
After finishing 16 games ahead of Arizona, the Dodgers were swept by their division rivals, marking the second consecutive year the team was eliminated in the NLDS.
What sank the Dodgers was their lack of pitching. With Walker Buehler out, they relied heavily on Julio Urias. However, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, and his future in Major League Baseball is clouded.
Adding Yamamoto could alleviate some of the Dodgers pitching issues.