MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman left turn makes no sense to the naked eye
Suddenly, the Yankees are reportedly frontrunners for free-agent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. Here's why that makes next to no sense.
By Mark Powell
Marcus Stroman to the Yankees? Say it ain't so.
Stroman has long been critical of the Yankees. His public feud with Brian Cashman was well-documented. He even went on the record saying he'd much rather plays for the Mets than Yankees, and made that dream a reality before eventually signing with the Cubs.
Bob Nightengale reported over the weekend that Stroman reached out to the Yankees, hoping to mend fences and sign a deal. The Yankees didn't answer. Just a day later Nightengale reported the exact opposite on X (formerly Twitter). Something doesn't add up here.
MLB Rumors: Conflicting reports emerge on Yankees and Marcus Stroman
In the aftermath of Shota Imanaga likely signing with the Cubs (pending physical) on Wednesday morning, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Yankees as the frontrunner for Stroman. Morosi has jumped the gun once before this offseason with his reporting on Shohei Ohtani boarding a flight to Toronto, you might remember.
The Yankees need pitching, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that Cashman's front office reached out to a willing participant. Stroman's not a bad middle-of-the-rotation starter to have on the roster. I would not have money on both Cashman and Stroman putting their personal feelings aside from what I know.
FanSided's Robert Murray has his own doubts: "Let’s make one thing clear. The Yankees do want another starting pitcher, and could shop in an expensive aisle. But I do not anticipate Stroman ending up in the Bronx...The Yankees have and will consider many options. But I don’t expect Stroman to be one unless the price is too good to be true."
Murray and others have suggested Dylan Cease or Shane Bieber as options for New York via trade, as either would be a trusted frontline starter behind Gerrit Cole. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are still looming in free agency as well.
If Stroman is willing to lower his asking price just to sign in New York, then the two sides may find common ground. Right now that feels unlikely.