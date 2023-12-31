MLB Rumors: Mets star chase, Braves pitching future, next Red Sox trade imminent
MLB Rumors: Mets star chase, Braves pitching future, next Red Sox trade imminent
The Mets are star hunting once again
The New York Mets, by trading Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer midseason in 2023, implicitly admitted that their quest to accumulate an absurd amount of star power and payroll was not the proper way to build a winner. Team owner Steven Cohen made the implication of that explicit with a letter to Mets fans admitting that the team needed a stronger farm system.
That doesn't mean they won't go after star players, though. It just means they may be smarter about it. A few names have percolated for New York recently.
Kiley McDaniel recently mentioned relief pitchers Matt Moore and Aroldis Chapman (subscription required) as possible options. Moore pitched for three teams last year in a relief role with a sub-3.00 ERA and 1.158 WHIP. Aroldis Chapman has had an up-and-down last few years but reinvented himself in Kansas City before being traded to the Texas Rangers. Moore is a one-time All-Star and Chapman has been named to the All-Star squad seven times.
Meanwhile, don't rule out an even bigger get, like outfielder Cody Bellinger. In an update on the free agent, Jon Heyman admitted the Cubs, who he played for last year, are still the best fit, but also acknowledged the possibility of the Mets sliding in to pick Bellinger up.
For a while, Bellinger was projected to be a possible fit with the Yankees, but New York filled its outfield slot with a Juan Soto trade. Might he want to land in New York, albeit in a different team?
Knowing the Mets recent high spend with poor results to show for it, Bellinger may seem avoidable. He's seeking a massive deal and has more recent seasons of lame offense than above-average. The Mets may rightfully prefer more of a sure-thing spend if they are to shell out that much money.