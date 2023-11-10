MLB rumors: Phillies deny trade rumors, Soto talk live, NYC showdown for Yamamoto, more
- Jorge Polanco trade talk
- Luis Severino not coming back to NYY
- Yamamoto will be pursued by both NY clubs
- Juan Soto trade talk not dead
- Phillies shut down a trade rumor right away
By Josh Wilson
Juan Soto trade talk dead? One insider doesn't think so
In the weeks leading up to the GM meetings, there was plenty of buzz about the San Diego Padres potentially trading Juan Soto. Specific rumors came up about a Cubs trade that seemed destined to focus in on young star Christopher Morel who is still finding his way on the defensive side of things.
Then, the GM meetings came and comments from the Padres and whispers around the meetings seemed to convince everyone that Soto was, instead, positioned to stay in San Diego, at least for the start of the season. Soto, who is a free agent after this year, could also be a hot topic of discussion at the trade deadline.
Yet, Buster Olney says no. Appearing on The Michael Kay show, Olney said that he still feels Soto is getting traded before the season starts, confident enough to slap a "100 percent" label on it.
Color me skeptical of anyone willing to give a trade a likelihood of 100 percent, but Olney is far more plugged in than me, so what do I know?
The Padres want to chop payroll. A Soto trade would be an easy way to do that. It might completely alter their chances of winning a title anytime soon, but the team was woeful in 2023 despite the incredible amount of talent it rostered.