Red Sox could already move on from struggling Dominic Smith if they want to
Even while weathering a myriad of crucial injuries, the Boston Red Sox won't go away. With a win on Sunday over the Washington Nationals, the club is now 21-19, which is 5.5 games back in the AL East but only three games back of an AL Wild Card spot. It's still early but they remain in the hunt as they, on the whole, get healthier.
Specifically, their pitching staff is starting to get healthier. However, the lineup will have to wait some time in that capacity. One of the biggest early-season losses they've suffered has been first baseman Triston Casas going down and hitting the 60-day IL. In his stead, the club first turned to Bobby Dalbec but eventually brought in right-hander Garrett Cooper and left-hander Dominic Smith to platoon at first base.
Cooper, after a slow start, has seemingly started to come into his own. Smith, on the other hand, has been less than stellar, specifically at the plate. Through eight games, he's slashing just .160/.192/.200 with an -0.3 WAR along with just three RBI and only one double, his only extra-base hit.
Sure, it's better than nothing, but it still leaves somewhat of a hole in the Red Sox lineup whenever they're facing a righty and Smith is at first base. But there may be a solution to move on from Smith and replace him as the lefty in the platoon to face righties right there waiting to be called up from Triple-A Worcester.
Red Sox could replace struggling Dominic Smith with Niko Kavadas
Niko Kavadas isn't a Top 30 prospect in the Red Sox system according to MLB Pipeline's latest rankings. However, he's making a claim that he's at least worth a look in the majors to replace Smith in Boston's lineup as the left-handed platoon bat to start against right-handed pitchers.
As Tyler Milliken of 985 The Sports Hub and Section 10 Podcast noted on Twitter, Kavadas has been a certified menace at the plate this season with Triple-A Worcester, posting a 1.180 OPS with nine home runs and nine doubles in 118 plate appearances. Perhaps more notably, he's been even better against righties, posting a 1.300 OPS in those at-bats.
With those kinds of numbers and pop, there is no question that he could represent an upgrade from Smith given what the 28-year-old veteran has brought to the Red Sox offense thus far.
Now, it's worth noting that this might be all that Kavadas brings to the table. He projects as a minus player defensive but, then again, this would be in a platoon at first base. He can catch the ball, which should really be his primary job when he's asked to play there. Having said that, the Red Sox's struggles defensively over the past two seasons could make that more of a cause for concern.
At the same time, though, the Red Sox feel exponentially more competitive and competent than almost anyone expected this season, specifically when it comes to their pitching staff. It's surprisingly been the offense that has held them back more often. So in that light, it's undeniably worth considering giving Kavadas the call and designating Smith for assignment. Frankly, it would be hard to be more middling than the veteran has been since he got to Boston.