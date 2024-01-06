MLB Rumors: Red Sox open to shocking move to improve roster
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly looking to improve their roster by any means necessary, including trading this player.
By Scott Rogust
The Boston Red Sox brought in new leadership in the front office in Craig Breslow, who replaces Chaim Bloom as the team's chief baseball officer. Thus far, the team hasn't made the big free agency splash that fans wanted, but they did make changes to the roster. Most notably, the team traded outfielder Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees and dealt starting pitcher Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom.
One area that has been overhauled is the outfield. As mentioned, Verdugo was traded out of Boston, and the team brought in Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals. But could the team be done?
The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey and Ken Rosenthal, the Red Sox have free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez as a "point of focus," they want to improve other areas of their roster and shed payroll before signing him. The two reporters note that the Red Sox are open to doing anything to help improve their roster, including trading away outfielder Masataka Yoshida. While McCaffrey and Rosenthal note that the Red Sox aren't openly shopping Yoshida, several teams have inquired about his services.
"Hernández, who would address the Red Sox’s need for power, remains a point of focus," writes McCaffrey and Rosenthal. "But according to one person with knowledge of the talks, the Red Sox prefer to tackle other areas of the roster and reduce payroll before committing to the free agent. Several teams have inquired about Yoshida, and while the Red Sox do not appear to be actively shopping him, they are open to virtually any idea as they seek to build a better roster."
Red Sox reportedly open to trading Masataka Yoshida to improve roster
This is quite stunning, considering the Red Sox just signed Yoshida last winter!
After starting his career with Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes, Yoshida chose to sign with the Red Sox on a five-year, $90 million contract.
While there were critics of the signing at the time, Yoshida seemingly silenced them early on in the season. Before the All-Star Break, Yoshida recorded a .316 batting average, .382 on-base percentage, .492 slugging percentage, 10 home runs, 44 RBI, 47 runs, 95 hits, 36 strikeouts, and 27 walks in 301 at-bats. But, his numbers did drop off after the All-Star break, as McCaffrey and Rosenthal mention. In 236 at-bats, Yoshida slashed .254/.278/.386 while recording five home runs, 24 runs, 28 RBI, 60 hits, 45 strikeouts, and seven walks.
Primarily playing left field, Yoshida recorded a .977 fielding percentage, 125 putouts, five assists, and three errors on 133 total chances.
While the Red Sox just signed Yoshida, there is a new regime led by Breslow. With other areas to fill on the roster, the team is seemingly open to trading away Yoshida if it helps bring improvement. But a trade doesn't appear to be in the team's plans right now.