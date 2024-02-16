MLB Rumors: Sentimentality has no place in Pete Alonso's Mets decison
Pete Alonso isn't a "hometown discount" kind of guy.
If Pete Alonso returns to the New York Mets after hitting free agency in 2025, it won't be because he's been with the ball club since they drafted him in 2016 or because he loves New York. It'll be because the Mets were the highest bidder, plain and simple.
Alonso is "not viewed by long-time acquaintances of the Mets’ slugger as a 'hometown discount' kind of guy," Jon Heyman wrote for the New York Post on Thursday.
According to Heyman's sources, he's heading for free agency to "ascertain his true value on the market, and be paid his market worth."
Pete Alonso's impending free agency actually puts the ball in the Mets' court
As Heyman pointed out, wanting to test the free-agent waters and be paid the going rate doesn't mean Alonso won't return to the Mets.
In fact, with Steve Cohen as an owner, there's no reason to believe the Mets couldn't be the highest bidder. New York has spending power. If they want to keep Alonso, they can keep Alonso.
But that's the thing, Alonso isn't going to make it easy on them. Scott Boras will make it downright difficult.
Alonso is a three-time All-Star with 37 or more home runs in four of his five seasons in the majors. He raked as a rookie with 53 bombs in 2019. In 2022, he led the league with 131 RBI. He's coming off a 2023 season with 46 home runs despite struggles on the efficiency front.
There's no doubt he's going to get a huge payday when the time comes. The question is how far the Mets are willing to go to keep him.
It'll take more than offers they've made already — reportedly mirroring the $162 million over six years Freddie Freeman got from the Dodgers or the $130 million over five years Paul Goldschmidt got from the Cardinals.
It's clear Alonso and Boras are pushing for closer to $200 million. He won't be taking less to stay in New York.