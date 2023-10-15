MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani staying put, Cardinals pitching priority, Joey Votto's next team
Could the Los Angeles Angels keep Shohei Ohtani? We tackle this queston and more in this roundup of the latest MLB rumors
By Kevin Henry
St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Sonny Gray an offseason target
Also in his Sunday column, Nightengale writes, "The St. Louis Cardinals will strongly pursue Minnesota Twins free agent Sonny Gray this winter."
Landing the soon-to-be 34-year-old right-hander would make sense on a number of levels for the Cardinals, a team that needs to rebuild its rotation if it expects to compete for the top of the NL Central in 2024. Last season, the Cardinals rotation finished 28th out of the 30 MLB teams in bWAR, coming in at minus-3.9. Only the Oakland A's and Colorado Rockies were worse than the Cardinals, a team that fell way short of expectations in 2023 with a 71-91 mark that earned them last place in the division.
Gray helped the Minnesota Twins grab the AL Central title and advance to the ALDS, posting an MLB-best 2.83 FIP as well as a 2.79 ERA and 1.174 WHIP over 32 starts that spanned 184.0 innings. In his 11th MLB season, Gray has pitched for four franchises, including spending three seasons in the NL Central as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.
While St. Louis is expected to chase Gray, the Twins hurler is at the top of the wish lists of plenty of teams this offseason, meaning the Cardinals will have to spend if they want to land him.