MLB Rumors: Two pitchers named as 'more likely' than Jordan Montgomery with Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are in trouble after the injury to Lucas Giolito, and a move for Jordan Montgomery appears unlikely. Two other pitchers could emerge.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox are in trouble.
The team had a quiet offseason, with their only major move being the signing of Lucas Giolito. However, Giolito may be lost for the season after suffering an elbow injury.
The opportunity is certainly there for the Red Sox to make a play for Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell. But even in these desperate times, they don't appear terribly interested in signing a top-level starter.
Boston officials had a Zoom call with Montgomery a few weeks back. According to Jon Heyman, the two sides are still in contact with one another, but the Red Sox aren't willing to give the left-hander a seven-year deal. Instead, they seem more likely to target a "short-term innings eater" such as Michael Lorenzen or even Mike Clevinger.
Red Sox searching for short-term pitching solutions
This news will certainly be met with disappointment and frustration from Red Sox fans.
Neither Clevinger or Lorenzen would move the needle for the Sox. This is a team that desperately needs a front-line rotation option, especially with Giolito likely out for the entire 2024 season.
Snell and Montgomery would be better fits for the Red Sox. The team was smart to extend Brayan Bello on Thursday, as they now have a homegrown frontline pitcher to build around.
But Bello won't be able to save the Sox from their lack of starting pitching. If one of the remaining two aces is added, Boston would have a chance to be a dark-horse Wild Card contender.
Instead, they remain stagnant.
Of course, Clevinger or Lorenzen would give them extra depth, but the team needs more than just depth in order to avoid a third consecutive last place finish in the crowded AL East.
At this point, it's fair to question what the Red Sox are attempting to do and if there is a legitimate plan to make them contenders again.
They have hired some key pieces for their front office and ownership group, but haven't made many moves to strengthen their big-league roster.
At this point, maybe signing Montgomery just to keep him away from a divisional rival would be the right move...