MLB rumors: White Sox to ‘wait and see,’ Orioles 30-year lease, Hector Neris apology
- Hector Neris apologizes for benches-clearing incident with Julio Rodriguez
MLB Rumors: Hector Neris apologizes to Julio Rodriguez for benches-clearing conflict
Benches cleared between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night after 'Stros ace Hector Neris struck out Julio Rodriguez and began shouting at the Mariners All-Star. Rodriguez did not take kindly to Neris' words and soon, the field was covered in a sea of navy and orange uniforms.
Neris and Rodriguez were teammates on the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic team. The two were considered friends with a positive relationship beforehand, so Neris' actions were a "surprise," Rodriguez indicated to ESPN after the game.
Neris said it was "nothing personal" and cited a desire to fire up his team.
Now, a day removed from the incident, Neris has released an apology to Rodriguez and his family for the exchange.
Neris essentially doubled down on the impersonal intent behind his actions, calling it "friendly ongoing banter" that is customary in the DR. Obviously Rodriguez did not agree with Neris' phrasing or his decision to walk toward home plate after the strikeout. Neris understands his mistake.
"I do understand how my actions could be interpreted [as disrespect]."
He also denies allegations of using a homophobic slur.
"My mother raised me to love and respect people for who they are and that is how I live my life."
The Astros and Mariners have engaged in on-field conflict on multiple occasions this season. Houston in general seems to get a little too fired up at times. Both Houston and Seattle have dropped to the tail-end of the wild card race recently, so emotions were understandably high in this game. It's nice to see Neris accept responsibility and opt for reconciliation, rather than perpetrating an unnecessary feud.