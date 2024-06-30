An emergency Braves-Blue Jays trade to end the fifth starter roulette once and for all
The Atlanta Braves were close to sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates, but they hit a snag as they don't have a clear-cut fifth starter in the rotation. The team has been forced to juggle rotational needs with players who shouldn't be pitching. Recently, Spencer Schwellenbach cost the Braves a win, highlighting the urgent need for a reliable fifth starter.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Toronto Blue Jays are planning to place starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi on the trade block along with many other players. The addition of Kikuchi would give the Braves a dominant pitching staff, including Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale, Charlie Morton, and Max Fried.
Kikuchi, a 33-year-old pitcher entering the final year of his three-year $36 million contract with the Blue Jays, shouldn't cost the Braves too much. One potential trade package could include infielder Sabin Ceballos and right-handed pitcher Blake Burkhalter. They are ranked No. 18 and No. 27 in the Braves farm system by MLB Pipeline.
A Braves-Blue Jays trade for Yusei Kikuchi
Kikuchi has been a solid pitcher for the Blue Jays, although he struggles with consistency at times. He is currently throwing a career low in walks per nine innings and has seen a dip in home runs allowed but has struggled with giving up more hits. He could easily turn around with the right coaching, and the Braves seem to revive careers.
In 2024, Yusei Kikuchi has pitched in 17 games. In those 17 games, he has recorded 88.1 innings, pitching to an ERA of 4.18, with a record of 4-8, while striking out 93 to 21 walks for a FIP of 3.52, and a WHIP of 1.313.
What prospects would Braves give up for Yusei Kikuchi?
Sabin Ceballos, a 21-year-old infielder, has shown potential in the High-A affiliate of the Braves. The former third-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has showcased his potential time and again. In 2024, he has continued to showcase his potential with a high walk rate along with a very good batting average. He doesn't have the most power but could make an impact. He is more of a contact hitter who reaches base and creates runs.
In 2024, Sabin Ceballos has played in 63 games, slashing .286/.373/.403 for an OPS of .776. In those 63 games, he has additionally hit three home runs, 18 doubles, while knocking in 27 RBIs, and scoring 48 times.
Blake Burkhalter, a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher, was a former second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. In college, he was one of the best pitchers but missed the entire 2023 season due to undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has returned, playing in both Rookie Ball and High-A, but has failed to meet expectations in a small sample size. If he can return to form, he will be a high-strikeout pitcher with the ability to limit walks and hits.
In 2024, Blake Burkhalter has started five games. In those five games, he has thrown 12.1 innings, with an ERA of 5.11, striking out 12 and walking five. In his final year at Auburn in 2022, he pitched in 30 games as a reliever, throwing a combined 46.1 Innings, while striking out 71, and walking only seven.
By acquiring Kikuchi, the Braves could stabilize their rotation and make a strong push for the postseason. This move could end their fifth starter roulette once and for all. These prospects, if they pan out, could make an impact on the Blue Jays future. The Blue Jays are set to enter a long-rebuild and much consider prospects like these, who are likely four or five years away from possibly debuting.