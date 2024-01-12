5 stars who will be traded before Spring Training despite avoiding arbitration
Even with new deals, these five, high-impact, MLB players could be on new clubs before Spring Training
Some huge MLB stars avoided the extra stress of the arbitration process today by hammering out deals for their 2024 season. But there are plenty of other teams still shopping for an upgrade on the trade market and a new contract doesn't mean they won't be moved.
With new deals in place, some of these players are even more attractive and more likely to be traded before we get to Spring Training. Here are five potential game-changers who could be moved.
Dylan Cease could be traded before Spring Training despite avoiding arbitration
Cease and the Chicago White Sox agreed on a one-year contract worth $8 million but he does have one more year of arbitration eligibility before he hits free agency in 2026. Cease has been the subject of much trade talk in recent weeks, and that could increase before Spring Training with this deal in hand.
Several teams are looking for top-tier-level starting pitchers. Cease fits that description after a 2023 season in which he was 7-9 over 33 starts and 177 innings pitched, with 214 strikeouts. He pitched for a struggling White Sox club but could still throw strikes over multiple innings. Plenty of teams are seeking this out this offseason and the White Sox could net prospects and maybe a couple of Major League-ready options if they choose to deal Cease.
Shane Bieber could be traded before Spring Training despite avoiding arbitration.
Bieber landed a one-year deal worth $13.125 million for 2024. He will hit free agency in 2025, making him a trade candidate as the Cleveland Guardians may feel forced to get something for their talented pitcher before he leaves in free agency.
In 21 starts for the Guardians, Bieber was 6-6 over 128 innings pitched. He threw 107 strikeouts over the season. While he did not have his best stuff in 2023, he still has the potential to throw strikes over multiple innings.
Bieber has a 47.5-percent ground ball rate, which is impressive, given teams are concentrating more on swing-and-miss stuff. Bieber's put-away pitch is his slider, which averages 84.6 mph with a vertical drop of 37.6 inches and an active spin of 20 percent.
With his ability to go multiple innings, throw strikes, and induce ground ball outs, Bieber is a desirable target for teams needing a top-tier arm for their rotation. The Guardians should get a strong return for the 28-year-old righty.