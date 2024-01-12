5 stars who will be traded before Spring Training despite avoiding arbitration
Even with new deals, these five, high-impact, MLB players could be on new clubs before Spring Training
Logan Gilbert could be traded before Spring Training despite avoiding arbitration.
Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners agreed on a one-year deal worth $4.05 million. Gilbert has three more years of arbitration eligibility before becoming a free agent in 2028.
Gilbert threw 190.2 innings over 32 games in 2023, netting a 13-7 record. He struck out 189 batters and had an impressive 4.7-percent walk rate in 2023. At 26, Gilbert could be an excellent long-term solution for a team seeking a pitcher who can throw strikes over multiple innings. He uses a mix of a fastball, a split-finger, a curveball, and a slider. He's also been working on a sinker pitch that became his strong putaway option.
The Mariners have already traded a pitcher with Robbie Ray being sent to the San Fransisco Giants. They have plenty of pitching but several other needs and Gilbert would net a high return for the Mariners.
Jesus Luzardo could be traded before Spring Training despite avoiding arbitration.
Luzardo and the Miami Marlins agreed to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million. He's under team control through 2027 when he becomes a free agent.
Last season, Luzardo was 10-10 over 32 games started. He pitched 178.2 innings and threw 208 strikeouts. He has a 29.8-percent called+swinging strike rate, which shows he has the swing-and-miss stuff teams seek. However, with a history of injuries, this season was his first to go over 101 innings.
A team could take a chance on Luzardo's potential in requesting him in a trade. With the newly unlocked skill of pitching more innings without losing his ability to throw strikes, it's certainly worth a check for teams needing a starter.
Dylan Carlson could be traded before Spring Training despite avoiding arbitration.
As the St. Louis Cardinals get closer to Spring Training with lingering questions regarding their starting and relief pitching; Carlson's name could be mentioned quite a bit in trade talks.
Carlson and the Cardinals agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.35 million. Carlson is rehabbing from ankle surgery this offseason, which has allowed him time to work on his hitting mechanics. Going into Spring Training, super-utility man Tommy Edman is slated to be the everyday centerfielder after impressing the team with his tremendous skills to perform no matter where he is placed on the field. It was recently learned that Edman had surgery on his wrist in October but is set to be good to go by Spring Training.
If Edman is healthy, he could be the everyday centerfielder. But, if Masyn Winn doesn't perform at shortstop as expected to start the season, Edman could be moved back to being the Cardinal's everyday shortstop, allowing Carlson to retain the regular centerfield role.
There are a lot of lingering questions that may prevent a move, but if the Cardinals have a need that trading Carlson could solve, it would not be shocking to see them make a move as long as it betters the team's pitching.
At one time, Carlson was the Cardinals organization's top prospect. He's often been injured and hasn't shown off what he could be capable of, making the thought of trading him painful for fans.
In 2023, Carlson hit .219/.318/.333 over 76 games spread between all outfield positions and a couple of stints as the team's designated hitter. He hit eight doubles, one triple, five home runs, 27 runs scored, and 27 RBIs. He took 26 walks and had three stolen bases over the season.
It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals handle Carlson this season.