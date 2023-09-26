MLS Matchday 34: Showdowns with MLS playoff impact
It’s Matchday 34 in MLS and there are a few matchups that should be nothing short of electric. As the MLS season winds down, these matchups are more important than ever, with many of these games seriously impacting the post-season picture.
By Jacob Rebb
It’s Matchday 34 in MLS and there are a few matchups that should be nothing short of electric. As the MLS season winds down, these matchups are more important than ever, with many of these games seriously impacting the post-season picture. So, let's check out a couple of the games that everyone is looking forward to.
New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC — Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
The New England Revolution have been one of Major League Soccer's most dominant home teams. They have played 14 home games this season, winning 10 and drawing four — just an unbelievable display even in the face of the drama surrounding the loss of their coach and all that. The Revolution are hosting poor travelers Charlotte FC.
Charlotte currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. They have only won three road games all year, losing seven and drawing four. They have also allowed goals in every single away match which spells trouble when they take on this high-flying New England team.
With the way New England has performed at home I really think we see them smash Charlotte FC. Look for the Revolution to put on a show in front of their home crowd.
St. Louis City SC vs. Sporting Kansas City Saturday — Sept. 30, 2023
This MLS matchup should be the one everyone is watching on Saturday night. St. Louis City has been an unbelievable story in their first season as an MLS team. Currently sitting in first place in the Western Conference they have an unreal home record. St. Louis currently has a 10-3-2 home record scoring more than 1.5 team goals in 10 of those games.
Sporting KC has been seeing a bit of a resurgence winning three out of the last five games they played. Currently in ninth place in the Western Conference, Sporting KC needs every point they can get to stay in the playoff picture. The eighth- and ninth-place teams will play each other for the last spot in the MLS playoffs, so we can expect Sporting to give this game everything they've got.
Unfortunately for them, they have only won two road games this season. They give up loads of goals on the road and St. Louis likes to put on a show at home. Look for this game to have lots of goals with St. Louis taking a narrow victory.
MLS playoff picture:
With Sporting Kansas City currently sitting in ninth place, they need to try and come away with at least a point to keep their playoff hopes alive. New England is currently in sixth place and can improve on their current playoff seating with three points from this match.