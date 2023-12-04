Monday Night Football Sleeper Fantasy Picks for Bengals vs. Jaguars
Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup is a bit underwhelming, but you can make it a thrill thanks to Sleeper Picks!
You’ll be able to pick your favorite players to have ‘more’ or ‘less’ than their projected stats, winning cash prizes if you’re right.
Best Sleeper Picks for Monday Night Football Week 13
Of course, you can pick players in different sports, but let’s focus on tonight’s NFL game.
Trevor Lawrence More Than 20.5 Completions
This is an interesting game for Jacksonville, who needs to win to stay in the race for the top seed in the AFC, but might not be pushed by the Jake Browning-led Bengals.
Considering that Travis Etienne is playing through a rib injury tonight, it might be smart for Jacksonville to limit his workload, instead turning to the passing game.
Lawrence has averaged 22.6 completions per game this season, recording 21+ completions in eight of 11 games, including two games with 20 completions.
That means he’s sniffing this number just about every week, and he’s eclipsed it in multi-score wins against the Titans, Steelers, Falcons and Colts.
According to the oddsmakers at DraftKings, Lawrence’s pass completions stat is the most likely prop to go over tonight, listed at -130 odds.
Joe Mixon More Than 2.5 Receptions
Mixon has been less than stellar on the ground this season, as he’s failed to reach 90+ rushing yards in every game this season.
However, he’s been much more reliable in the passing attack. He averages 3 receptions on 3.6 targets and has hit 3+ receptions in seven of 11 games this season.
Browning has targeted Mixon seven times through a two-game stretch at quarterback, and should keep it up against a team that’s allowed a lot of receptions to running backs.
Jacksonville has allowed 3+ receptions to opposing running backs in EVERY game this season!
Mixon is listed at -175 odds to go over 2.5 receptions on DraftKings, giving this pick GREAT value. For instance, he’s listed at just -125 odds to have more than 19.5 receiving yards.
Jake Browning More Than 0.5 TD Passes
This one might make you sweat, but any time you have a chance to bet on a starting quarterback to have just ONE touchdown pass, you have to consider it.
Browning has thrown a touchdown in both of his games this season against a pair of formidable defenses in Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
Considering that the Bengals are likely to be trailing and are DEAD LAST in the NFL in rush yards per game, Browning will almost certainly have to take shots – and you only need one to hit!
This pick has insane odds, too, with DraftKings listing Browning at -250 odds to throw 1+ TDs (implied 71.43% chance of going over).
