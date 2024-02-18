NBA All-Star Bonus: $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet for the Game!
Get a second chance if your first bet doesn't hit at DraftKings
By Joe Summers
Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will lead their respective conferences in Sunday night's NBA All-Star game and DraftKings Sportsbook has an exclusive promo to score you a massive payday on the game.
Your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered by DraftKings and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you two chances for the price of one!
Here's how to claim your no-sweat first bet:
DraftKings Sportsbook NBA Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bonus for All-Star Game!
If you sign up for DraftKings and deposit at least $10, your first bet of up to $1,000 will automatically be returned in bonus bets if things don't go your way, guaranteed!
To get your $1,000 bonus, follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
3. Deposit at least $10
Then, you're ready to bet! You can bet on anything you'd like in the game and you'll get the funds back to try again if you lose.
Remember that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your bet can be for whatever amount you'd like. You'll either live or win to bet another day, thanks to this stelar promo!
You must be a new DraftKings user in a state with legal sports betting to claim this limited-time offer. Lock in a second chance if things don't go your way - sign up for DraftKings now!
How to Bet on NBA All-Star Game at DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings offers a variety of ways to bet on the fun matchup, whether you're looking at a player prop, novelty prop, total or the spread or moneyline!
Go to the 'NBA' section following your initial deposit to explore your options. Only your first bet is covered by the offer, so be sure to choose wisely. If you win, you'll get your winnings. If you lose, you'll get to try again!
All that said, great promos like this one aren't the only reason you'll love DraftKings Sportsbook.
Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook for Sports Betting?
Users rave about the exclusive odds boosts, unique rewards system, excellent customer support, responsible gaming tools and helpful tutorials to assist you as you grow with sports betting.
With live odds markets that give you up-to-the-minute opportunities and markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well, you'll love the variety of ways to find value.
Join the masses and sign up for DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.