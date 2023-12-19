NBA FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Claim $150 Bonus by Picking ANY Winner Today!
Get a $150 FanDuel bonus by correctly picking any team to win
By Joe Summers
There are four games of exciting NBA action tonight and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you a $150 bonus just for picking ANY winner!
New users who bet $5 or more on any team to win right now will receive $150 in bonus bets if that team wins! It only takes a few clicks to claim your bonus, too.
Here's what to do:
NBA FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: $150 Bonus if Your Team Wins!
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any team to win today, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if you're correct. That's an extra +3000 odds!
Follow these steps to get your shot at $150:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any NBA team to win
That's it! If the team you bet on wins, you'll get your winnings PLUS $150 in bonus bets.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first bet only has to be $5. A $5 bet on a big favorite would normally profit only a couple of bucks. With this offer, you'll get an extra $150!
Only new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting can claim this limited-time offer. Sign up for FanDuel now!
How to Bet on the NBA Today at FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel offers odds on all of the day's action, though remember that your first $5 bet must be on a team's moneyline to claim this promo.
After that, you can explore the user-friendly interface to find your favorite wagers for the day. Up-to-the-minute live odds ensure you have the latest information while betting and there are markets for international competitions and smaller sports, too, allowing more ways to find value!
Whether you're looking at an underdog or the biggest favorite on the board, you'll get $150 in bonuses as long as your team wins.
Why Choose FanDuel Sportsbook?
This is the country's most popular sportsbook for good reason, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll ensure your bonuses keep flowing in the more you bet.
With the holidays ahead, you want a sportsbook you can trust. With an industry-leading platform, FanDuel is the perfect sportsbook for new and experienced bettors alike.
Find out what you've been missing out on - sign up for FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.