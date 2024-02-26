NBA Fans: Get $150 Bonus if Knicks Beat Pistons!
Bet $5 on any favorite, get $150 bonus if your team wins!
New York has struggled lately, but it’s the BIGGEST favorite in the NBA today against league-worst Detroit.
That means this is your perfect opportunity to take advantage of FanDuel’s new-user offer: Bet $5 on New York to beat Detroit, win $150 in bonus bets if the Knicks win!
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets as long as you follow the steps below:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook with this FanSided link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on NY to beat Detroit
You can bet on anything you want (not necessarily NY over Detroit), but you must deposit at least $10 and bet at least $5 to be eligible.
Once you’ve met the minimum requirements, all that’s left to do is cheer on New York (or whatever else you wagered on) to bring home the bonus bets!
Knicks vs. Pistons Odds at FanDuel
New York has lost five of its last six games, but it’s still an 11-point favorite over Detroit at FanDuel.
The Pistons are just 5-18 in 2024 and are riding a five-game losing streak that includes three double-digit losses.
But you don’t have to bet on the moneyline, or even wager on this game at all. You could bet on a different favorite like the Pacers over the Raptors or the Kings over the Heat.
It’s up to you. But just remember your wager has to win and you have to put $5 or more on it!
How to Bet on the NBA at FanDuel
There are tons of fun ways for you to bet on your favorite NBA teams and players at FanDuel.
You could stick to the basics and pick a team to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on the total points scored, player props, parlays of your best bets and more.
Click on ‘NBA’ to see odds on the day’s games, then click on any matchup you’re interested in to see all of the available betting lines.
Take your shot at winning big against the NBA’s worst team. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Looking for a bonus boost you won't have to sweat? Check out the new-user offer at BetMGM. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any NBA game tonight. You'll instantly win $150 in bonus bets! Sign up with BetMGM with this FanSided link today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.