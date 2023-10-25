NBA rumors: Knicks more likely to get KAT than Embiid, Suns investigated for tampering, Smart blindsided by trade
NBA rumors: Marcus Smart expresses feelings on trade to Memphis
As the Memphis Grizzlies go into their first game of the season against the Pelicans, Marcus Smart talked about his feelings on being traded. Speaking to The Athletic, Smart said that he was told by the Celtics that he wasn't gonna be traded, and then was. He didn't even find out the trade for the Celtics rather he found out it from "Shams (Charania) on Twitter"
To be quite honest, it was quite sad when Smart was traded from the Celtics. The veteran was the perfect Celtic in the fact that he was a hard-working player who contributed to winning basketball, Yes, at times he chucked 3-point shots but he was one of the best defensive players in all of the league.
While Derrick Rose will also be a veteran leader for this season, the Grizzlies will need Smart's locker room presence as they try and turn around a team that had a lot of issues last season. Of course, a lot of attention will be put on the relationship that Smart has with Ja Morant. Morant is one of the best young players in the league but has made a lot of mistakes in the last 12 months.
If the Grizzlies want to end up winning a championship at some point in the near future, they will need their young stars to mature as basketball players.