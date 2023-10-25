NBA rumors: Knicks more likely to get KAT than Embiid, Suns investigated for tampering, Smart blindsided by trade
- NBA rumors are linking Joel Embiid to the Knicks, but one insider says KAT is the star to watch
- Reports are that the NBA is close to finishing an investigation into the Suns for free-agency tampering violations
- Marcus Smart spoke about getting traded from the Boston Celtics and what it felt like to leave the only NBA team he's ever known
NBA rumors: Knicks likely to land Towns over Embiid in the near future
According to Frank Isola, the Knicks are more likely to land Karl Anthony Towns in a trade than Joel Embiid. This comes after it was reported that the Knicks were assembling a package for Embiid. New York has been heavily involved in looking to trade for an offensive star who they can pair with Jalen Brunson.
To be quite honest, this makes a lot of sense. The Knicks have preferred players who are represented by CAA due to the connections Leon Rose has at the agency. Joel Embiid used to be a CAA client but left for another agency a couple of years ago.
Addtionally, Towns is a lot more likely to end up getting traded this season as the Timberwolves are still reeling from the devastating trade that they made for Rudy Gobert. In that deal, the team gave up way too much assets for a player who doesn't fit with Towns.
It has been speculated by many basketball analysts that Towns will end up getting to traded in order for the Timberwolves to recover from the Gobert trade. Minnesota has a potential MVP in Anthony Edwards and shouldn't risk losing him down the line. Trading Towns for a lot of assets might allow the team the captial needed to build around Edwards.
Embiid on the other hand will most likely not be available for trades until the summer. While people have been quick to circle the waters, the Sixers probably still have a trade deadline and the early part of the offseason (at the least) to prevent Embiid from requesting a trade.