New DraftKings Sign-Up Promo: Win $200 Bonus + Daily No-Sweat Bets!
Bet $5, win $200 in instant bonus bets plus daily no-sweat same-game parlays
This is one of the very best times of the year to be a sports fan with football in full swing, the MLB playoffs beginning today and hockey and basketball right around the corner.
You can boost your bankroll to bet on all of the action with a $200 instant bonus at DraftKings PLUS daily no-sweat same-game parlays!
All you have to do is follow our step-by-step instructions below:
DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 Promo
You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY upon placing your first bet of $5 or more at DraftKings, but there’s more to this offer!
On top of your guaranteed bonus, you’ll ALSO have the choice to place one no-sweat same-game parlay per day until this offer ends!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
As long as you meet the minimum deposit and first wager requirements, you’ll receive your $200 bonus instantly upon placing your first bet.
With an instant $200 on hand, you can bet on all of the action you can handle and try to build a bankroll for the fun to come.
Your daily no-sweat bets are simple. Opt-in to the offer before you place your bet (min. 3 leg SGP parlay). If you win, you’ll cash like usual. If you lose, you’ll receive bonus bets to try again!
Now let’s get you started with that first bet.
How to Bet at DraftKings
There are tons of fun ways for you to bet on your favorite teams and players at DraftKings Sportsbook.
You can keep it simple to get started with bets on the moneyline, spread and total points. Or you could dive right in to player props, same-game parlays and more!
Once you’ve logged in, click on your sport of choice to see odds on all of the upcoming games. Scroll through the options until you find one you want to wager on.
Be sure to click on the matchup to see all of your options and don’t forget to make sure that first bet is at least $5!
What to Expect at DraftKings Sportsbook
You can find odds on sports all across the world at DraftKings, even if they’re out of season!
It’s easy to find what you’re looking for with DraftKings’ easy-to-use site, including pages that track your bets and promotions.
That’s right, there’s more promotions coming than just this one, along with odds boosts and a rewards program, too.
Sign up with DraftKings today to claim your $200 bonus along with daily no-sweat same-game parlays while this new offer lasts.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.