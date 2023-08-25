New PointsBet NFL Promo: Five $100 Bonus Bets on ANY Game!
Get five $100 bonus bets after signing up for PointsBet
By Joe Summers
The NFL season is here and PointsBet is celebrating with an exclusive sign-up promo that'll set you up for a MASSIVE profit. Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $100 for each of the next five days will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you a second chance each day!
You'll either win or get to try again on the house. Here's how to claim your bonus of up to $500:
PointsBet NFL Promo Code
If you sign up for PointsBet and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $100 for each of the next five days will be covered and returned in bonus bets if you don't win, guaranteed!
To secure your bonus, follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for PointsBet with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
That's it! Your first bet of up to $100 for each of the next five days will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
Note that only your first wager each day is covered by the offer. If you skip a day in that five-day stretch, you'll lose that day's bonus. Stay active to maximize your potential reward!
Only new PointsBet users in states with legal sports betting can claim this offer. Sign up for PointsBet today to start your NFL season with a bang!
How to Bet on the NFL at PointsBet
PointsBet offers tons of ways to bet on football, including moneyline and spread picks, player props, parlays, totals, futures and more.
Navigate to the 'NFL' section after you sign up to explore your options. I recommend spreading your bets around since you'll get up to five $100 bonuses if things don't go your way!
Fantastic promos like this one aren't the only reason to sign up for PointsBet though.
Why Bet at PointsBet?
You'll also love the rewards program, friendly customer service, exclusive odds boosts, responsible gaming tools and helpful tutorials!
The user-friendly interface and live odds updates give you more chances to win as well, making it the perfect sportsbook for new and experienced users alike.
Sign up for PointsBet today and let's get this party started!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.