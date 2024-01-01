3 remaining free agents the Yankees should sign, 2 to avoid
The Yankees have been active on the trade market, but need to do some damage in free agency as well.
4) The Yankees need to avoid the risks signing Blake Snell would bring
The Yankees rotation looks good on paper with several big names but outside of Gerrit Cole, there are a lot of question marks. That's where the Juan Soto trade hurts a bit, as the Yankees gave up several arms.
Can Carlos Rodon regain his All-Star form and stay healthy? The same questions can be asked when thinking about Nestor Cortes Jr. Can Clarke Schmidt pitch well for the entire season? His production faded down the stretch in 2023.
With so many questions already in the rotation, Montgomery makes sense as a stabilizer. The Yankees know they can count on him to make 30+ starts and give quality innings. We know Blake Snell's ceiling is high. He just won his second Cy Young Award. However, he comes with several questions as well and a lower floor.
His Cy Young seasons are the only ones in which he's made 30 starts in a season before. How reliable is he to take the ball every fifth day in 2024? Snell has also been inconsistent In the seasons between his Cy Young wins he was a completely different pitcher, posting a 3.85 ERA in 85 starts from 2019-2022. He has an ace ceiling, but he has years when he pitches like a third or fourth starter. That's not very desirable for a player who is going to make a lot of money with his next contract.
Not only does Snell cost the money, but the Yankees would have to forfeit draft capital and international bonus money to sign Snell who rejected the qualifying offer. At some point it's just too much. The Yankees are better off staying away here.